Many people showed appreciation April 7 at emergency services parades in Peace River and Grimshaw. The parades were organized by Peace River RCMP liaison Roxanne Noss to show appreciation for Alberta Health Services workers and first responders. In the photo, Mason Cameron Bolstad, 3, is all smiles while holding a sign. With him are Cindy Cameron and five-month-old Macie Cameron Bolstad. They attended the parade at Peace River.