For over 37 years, the MS Society of Canada North Peace Advisory Council has hosted the North Peace MS Family Trail Ride. The fundraising event brings equine enthusiasts and families together to raise money for people affected by multiple sclerosis. To date, about $920,000 has been raised. This year’s event will not be in-person due to COVID-19. However, participants were encouraged to fundraise and ride however they chose to in their own community June 19.