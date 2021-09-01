PIC – “On with the show, this is it!”

Honey Capital Park in Falher was the scene of a free Movie in the Park on Aug. 20. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services hosted the showing of Lilo and Sitch, an American animated science fiction comedy-drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released in 2002. About 80 people, from young children to adults, attended the movie, FCSS community program co-ordinator Charlene Born says. “The weather was fantastic for the event,” Born says. “Those in attendance gave a lot of positive feedback saying that they loved it, thought it was a great idea and hope it will be an annual event.” Above, people gather to watch the movie on the big screen!