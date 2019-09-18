PIC – Friendship Corner honoured

The Falher Friendship Corner Association was awarded the 2019 Zone 1 Alberta Schools Boards Association Friends of Education Award by the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest on Sept. 11 in Peace River. The award recognizes organizations committed to improving student education in Zone 1. The Falher Friendship Corner collaborates with École Heritage to provide students with quality learning opportunities, work experiences and integration in the community. CSNO congratulates and thanks the Falher Friendship Corner for its ongoing contribution and support of its students and the Francophone community. In the photo, left-right, are: Nicole Walisser, École Héritage principal; Carol L’abbé, FFC executive director; Sylvianne Maisonneuve, CSNO chair; Aimee Andersen, FFC staff); Émilie Tanguay, of FFC); and Ryan Roy, FFC vice-chair.