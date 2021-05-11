PIC – Always remember

May 5 in Canada was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls [MMIWG], which coincides with “Red Dress Day!”. The ongoing project began in 2010 and commemorates missing and murdered indigenous women from the First Nations, Inuit, Métis [FNIM], and Native American communities by hanging empty red dresses. Many stores and businesses hung red dresses in their windows in the Peace region. In Peace River, a display of red dresses on 98 Street remembered. Photo courtesy of Lori Day.