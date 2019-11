Bob and Toni Kinshella were officially recognized at Peace River town council’s regular council meeting Oct. 28 for donating $30,000 to the new Baytex Energy Centre. Left-right are Councillor Byron Schamehorn, Councillor Colin Needham, Mayor Tom Tarpey, Bob Kinshella, Toni Kinshella, Deputy Mayor Elaine Manzer, Councillor Don Good, and Councillor Johanna Downing.