Pharmasave celebrates opening

Pharmasave officially opened in High Prairie on Nov. 23. Representatives of building owner East Prairie Metis Settlement cut the ribbon. Left-right, are vice-chairperson Doug Bellerose, Councillor Keith Patenaude, Councillor Delores Desjarlais, store owner and pharmacist Suraj Patel, Councillor Reva Jaycox and East Prairie council chairperson Raymond Supernault.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A fourth drug store in High Prairie opened Nov. 23 when Pharmasave welcomed is first customers.

Store owner and pharmacist Suraj Patel joined in the ribbon cutting with council members of East Prairie Metis Settlement, who own the building, which includes the High Prairie Post Office.

East Prairie chairperson Raymond Super- nault congratulated Patel for opening the store and High Prairie Fitness next door.

“The addition of Pharmasave to this location provides greater convenience to people as they get their prescriptions filled while checking their mail,” Super- nault says.

“We are also very pleased to see that the gym will continue to be here to provide a place for people to work on their fitness.”

He says East Prairie is excited to be part of the improvements to the building.

“As owners of the building, we are extremely pleased to see all the upgrades that are happening in the building with the post office upgrades, Pharmasave and the gym upgrades,” Supernault says.

Patel says the store is a vital business to the region that he says serves 15,000-17,000 people.

“We have more elderly people in the community and we highly think that there is definitely a need of a fourth drug store in town.”

The new store has a special service feature.

“Pharmasave is the only pharmacy in town that has a prescribing pharmacist on staff,” Patel says.

“A prescribing pharmacist can initiate and prescribe medications for minor conditions such as uncomplicated bladder infections, cold sores an all other minor ailments.”

The store carries a variety of products, including vitamins, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, cleaning supplies, gifts, seasonal items, Carlton cards, compression stockings and more.

Pharmasave also offers special products for members of High Prairie Fitness.

“We have pre-workout supplements in the store, which makes it easy for members to get them when they need it,” Patel says.

The store is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.