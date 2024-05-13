Big Lakes County and High Prairie Peavey Mart partnered May 4 for Pet Adoption Day at the store in the town’s east end. Several dogs and cats were brought to the location in hopes people would visit and give them a new home. The dogs were excited to see so many people visit while the cats – well – they are cats and more interested in taking a cat nap than visiting! In the left photo with cats is Harrison Palichuk, 7, of High Prairie. In the right photo is Hattie Martinson, 11, also of High Prairie. If you are interested in adopting a pet, visit the Big Lakes Animal Care Facility on the administration grounds in the town’s west end.