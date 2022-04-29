‘People need to know’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Government of Alberta’s lofty policing bill received by Northern Sunrise County isn’t making them many friends around the council table.

Alberta Justice assistant deputy minster M.A. Degrand wrote council and sent them an invoice for 2020-21 for $164,654 to be paid by April 15.

The bill is based on many factors under the Police Model Regulations and is based on a 15 per cent cost recovery. Factors include population, equalized assessment, crime severity, shadow population and detachment location.

The only good news is council received a small subsidy from the crime severity index of $7,609 from the total bill of $172,263. It did not make council much happier, however.

“We did receive a bit of a rebate,” said CAO Cindy Millar, adding administration wanted council to see the invoice.

Like all municipalities in Alberta under 5,000 population, Northern Sunrise did not pay for policing until the Alberta government changed the guidelines.

Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba suggested a letter should go in all tax notices informing residents the provincial government “is downloading to us.”

Councillor Dan Boisvert agreed, adding the letter should include a statement to residents they did not agree with government’s actions.

“And that amount plans to increase.”

Council agreed to include the letter in tax notices.

The policing bill is for RCMP only. Council does not have a agreement with Town of Peace River peace officers to do patrols in the county.