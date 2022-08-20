Penny Carnival returns with big crowd

Children were busy and excited at the 27th annual Penny Carnival at the High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 11. The carnival attracted 295 people, up from 245 in the previous event in 2019. Children of all ages had a fun time at 11 stations. Organizers appreciated 36 volunteers who served at the event. The carnival was cancelled in 2021 and 2020 for COVID-19 restrictions.

Emma Schewa, 10, of High Prairie, enjoys getting her face painted by Robin Auger. Samantha James, 7, left, and her friend Cadence Meunier, 7, both of High Prairie, have fun in a Sack Race. Noah Meunier, 9, left, and his friend, Theodore James, 9, both of High Prairie, become master builders in the Jenga station. Charlie Tolentino, 9, of High Prairie, is happy to win some prizes. Young sisters, Pyper-Lee Simms, 2, left, and Charlotte Simms, 4 have fun in the Ring Toss. Amelia, Kemp, 9, of High Prairie, left, and Lauren White, 7, of High Prairie, pick a treat in the Lollipop Pop station. Both girls and boys enjoyed getting their faces painted. Left-right, are Megan Pfefferle, 9, of Grouard, Amelia Hamelin, 3, Jase Stecik, 8, and Daylen Gordey, 8, all of High Prairie. Three girls dress up in the Photo Booth. Left-right, are Rhiann Erhardt, 16, Tatum Erhardt, 8, and Kaycee Beeds, 15, of High Prairie. Balloons were handed out to all the children. Left-right, are Sparrow Bowes, 5, of High Prairie, volunteer Alyssa Hay, Zoey Caudron, 7, and Avery Caudron, 4, of Enilda. Jack Strebchuk, 10, of High Prairie, left, watches his friend Jacob Hesse, 11, of High Prairie get ready to spin the wheel in Spin to Win. Two sisters get ducky in the Duck Pond. Left-right, are Sophia Fortier, 7, and Mila Fortier, 3, of High Prairie. Children had a ball in the Egg Hunt at the 27th annual High Prairie Municipal Library Penny Carnival on Aug. 11. Left-right, are Kanaan Halcrow, 5, of Grouard, and Keivyn Anderson, 6, of Peavine. The carnival returned after being cancelled in 2021 and 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions.