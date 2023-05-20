Peace River Trade Show promotes “Shop Local”

Mighty Peace Tourism executive director Tammy Brauer promotes tourism opportunities in the region and a great place to holiday.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Businesses and organizations were in the spotlight at the annual Peace River Spring Trade Show held May 5-6.

About 2,000 people attended the show, down slightly from last year, says Ramona Thoma, executive director of the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce.

“Shop Local – Love Where You Live” was the theme for event – connected to the chamber’s shop-local initiative.

Chamber president Layne Gardner says wildfires in the Peace region attributed to the lower numbers.

“The wildfires were on everyone’s mind and the community came together to attend the show,” Gardner says. “This was our second year to host our trade show at the new Baytex Energy Centre that transforms a dry pad to a sold-out event.”

Gardner and the board appreciate all those who participated and worked hard to present a show.

“To all the businesses that bought space, it was good to see you showcase your business to the Peace region.

“Thank you to all who attended; we hope you enjoyed the show.”

Thoma says the show featured more than 100 businesses, organization and other groups.

“The number is up, mostly due to warmer weather and an increase in outdoor exhibitors,” Thoma says.

She says the show included 89 exhibitors, 13 farmers’ market vendors and eight outdoor exhibitors.

“Everyone had a good time.”

When wildfire evacuations occurred, some exhibitors had to leave and were helped by other exhibitors to load up, she adds.

The chamber plans to return the event to April in 2024.

“What we heard from the exhibitors was they would like to go back to April,” Thoma says.

Gardner advises local businesses affected by wildfires to contact the chamber by e-mail at manager@peaceriverchamber.com.