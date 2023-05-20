Peace River Trade Show promotes “Shop Local”

Mighty Peace Tourism executive director Tammy Brauer promotes tourism opportunities in the region and a great place to holiday.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Businesses and organizations were in the spotlight at the annual Peace River Spring Trade Show held May 5-6.

About 2,000 people attended the show, down slightly from last year, says Ramona Thoma, executive director of the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce.

“Shop Local – Love Where You Live” was the theme for event – connected to the chamber’s shop-local initiative.

Chamber president Layne Gardner says wildfires in the Peace region attributed to the lower numbers.

“The wildfires were on everyone’s mind and the community came together to attend the show,” Gardner says. “This was our second year to host our trade show at the new Baytex Energy Centre that transforms a dry pad to a sold-out event.”

Gardner and the board appreciate all those who participated and worked hard to present a show.

“To all the businesses that bought space, it was good to see you showcase your business to the Peace region.

“Thank you to all who attended; we hope you enjoyed the show.”

Thoma says the show featured more than 100 businesses, organization and other groups.

“The number is up, mostly due to warmer weather and an increase in outdoor exhibitors,” Thoma says.

She says the show included 89 exhibitors, 13 farmers’ market vendors and eight outdoor exhibitors.

“Everyone had a good time.”

When wildfire evacuations occurred, some exhibitors had to leave and were helped by other exhibitors to load up, she adds.

The chamber plans to return the event to April in 2024.

“What we heard from the exhibitors was they would like to go back to April,” Thoma says.

Gardner advises local businesses affected by wildfires to contact the chamber by e-mail at manager@peaceriverchamber.com.

It is barbecue season! United Flooring and Outdoor Living owner Dan Doucette, left, and manager Scott Webb, show various barbecues, grills and smokers for the summer season.
The Beauty Bar was a popular place for ladies to freshen up! Left-right, are Nerissa Alberto, owner Angelica Alberto and Carmen Lagace.
The Town of Peace River presented its services. Left-right, are Mayor Elaine Manzer, legislative co-ordinator Kayla Parsons and Councillor Byron Schamehorn.
Peace Valley Funeral promoted its services and products. Left-right, are owner Kristi Heck and apprentice director Shauna Welander.
Mackenzie Frontier Tourism volunteer Torrey Protz, left, and Mackenzie County Councillor Cameron Cardinal spread the message about tourism opportunities in northern Alberta.
Sweet Pea’s Ladies’ Boutique owner Joan Setz tips her hat to salute the Peace River Spring Trade Show. Some of her clothing is shown behind her.
Fusion Foam insulation was promoted by office manager Melissa Davies, left, and owner-operator Tom Davies.
K’s Closet owner Karla Mayorga displays a variety of clothing and gifts at her colourful booth.
Sitting on the job! Country Corner Furniture shows the best way to demonstrate its products – sitting down! Left-right, are owner Henry Neufeld, La Crete store manager John Neufeld, and Grimshaw store manager Philip Martens.
Colourful faces were created at Kingdome Culture Beauty and Creation. Left-right, are owner Mechelle Abram and brothers Kobie Friesen, 10, and Kaiden Friesen, 5, both of Peace River.
Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce welcomed visitors to the trade show. Sitting, left-right, are director Gord Drummond and past-president Peter Herritt. Standing, left-right are director Kim Gagnon, president Layne Gardner, executive director Ramona Thoma and director Jordan Richards.
Two men at on exhibit take time to reflect! All-West Glass displayed various windows. Left-right, are Peace River store manager Waylon Rushfeldt and company sales manager Cam Leslie.
The clean-up crew! Manzer Environmental officer manager Vicki Hackett, left, and operator Anthony Verreault show one on the waste bins.
Peace River Rotary Club secretary Terry Sawchuk, left, and member Dave van Tamelen promotes the club programs and projects.

