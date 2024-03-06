Peace River Spring Trade Show is the ‘place to be’

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Spring Trade Show and they’re hoping businesses of all varieties will come out to showcase what they offer.

“It is always important to provide opportunities for the community to come together,” says ther chamber’s executive director Reilly Bassendowski.

“The trade show offers the unique experience of providing a venue for both the business community and general public to come together.”

The Spring Trade Show will be hosted on April 12 from 4-9 p.m. and April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.

“The trade show is a great place to be as a business owner,” says Bassendowski.

“You have the opportunity to network with other business owners and expose your business to a variety of potential customers.”

Bassendowski says there will be a little bit for everyone, as there is such a vast array of businesses that have booths at the show. She says there is everything from home-based businesses to mom-and-pop businesses in the community, and everything in-between.

“We typically get a wide variety of businesses represented at the trade show,” says Bassendowski.

“So far, we have everything from the construction industry to municipalities to financial services to sports and recreation to retail to non-profits and more. There really is a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Also on site will be some food trucks to appeal to the stomachs of spectators, some door prizes to be won, and the chance to support local businesses and to learn about what is available in the community.

“The trade show is a great opportunity to showcase our community and region and what it has to offer residents of the area,” she says.

“We have the ability to hold about 86 main floor booths and about 12 home-based business booths. We sold out last year and are hoping to do so again this year.”

Bassendowski says all the main floor booths have power to them and some of the home-based booths also have power. She says they try to provide powered sites to the home-based businesses that require it.

If you would like to have a booth at the trade show you can check out the chamber’s website at www.peaceriverchamber.com, give them a call at (780) 624.4166, or emailinfo@peaceriverchamber.com and they will help you get set up with a booth.

Admission for the trade show will be $5 per adult and children 11 to 16, any child under 10 is free.