Peace River School Division reports decline in kindergarten

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division reports growing enrolment in home education and declining numbers of students in kindergarten.

Supt. Adam Murray shared preliminary enrolment figures at the board’s regular meeting Sept. 21, says a PRSD news release.

The division’s total enrolment was 3,041, Murray says.

A trend in falling numbers of kindergarten students is concerning, he says.

With 188 students across the division, the overall trend in kindergarten enrolment is showing a decline.

“But that’s going to continue until industry comes here because farming doesn’t require the number of peole that it used to require,” Murray says.

“So we have got to really think about that when we make long-term decisions and when we talk to the government.”

He highlighted the growing numbers PRSD’s home education program with 116 students enrolled with Peace Home Learning Connection.

“That’s promising,” Murray says. “Those are people who continue to stay with with us and are bringing their friends.

“We’ve got a good reputation and parents are really interested in exploring their own curriculum or we can introduce them to the Alberta curriculum.”