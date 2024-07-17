Peace River School Division, MLA discuss mental health issues

Peace River MLA and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams explains his support for more mental health services when he spoke during a meeting with Peace River School Division. Peace River School District trustee Lori Leitch explains that many other rural school divisions are seeking more funding to deal with student mental health issues.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Trustees at Peace River School Division met with Peace River MLA and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams on July 2 to seek more funding and support for mental health services.

The position of the board was stated by trustee Lori Leitch, who spoke to Williams about the need for sustainable and predictable mental health funding for the entire Division, says a PRSD news release dated July 2.

As a director with the Rural Caucus of Alberta School Boards, Leitch explained to Williams that Peace River is not the only rural Alberta school board asking for more money for mental health services.

At the time of the one-hour meeting with the MLA, she notes six other school boards were ready to lend their voices to advocate for more funding.

Williams responded and told the board that funding for mental health programs in schools is the jurisdiction of Alberta Education.

He adds he is well aware all education professionals want to educate children.

But in order to do that, they must adjust to other factors that connect with education, like sports, family and mental health support and mental health, he says.

Heading into fall, Williams says he hopes to evaluate the current programs and gaps in mental health support and create good guidelines and templates for the provision of a mental heath framework that would lead to reduce pressure in the system.

During discussion, the board also mentioned the need for psychiatric care for students and the challenges schools face around students who vape.

Williams emphasized he hopes to see a real shift in how Alberta views addiction, moving away from treating people based on substance or process and instead, clear the distractions and look at the root of the addiction.

He encouraged trustees to speak with Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally about their concerns around vaping and how it is marketed.

The board and PRSD appreciates the meeting with Williams and for the support the Division has received to date from various cabinet ministers.

With support from MLAs, the board hopes to continue to see many positive changes to families and students in northwestern Alberta.