Peace River School Division honours Friends of Education recipient

Clear Hills County was honoured as the Peace River School Division recipient for the Friends of Education Award sponsored by the Alberta School Boards Association. Nominees in the ASBA north zone were recognized at the ASBA zone awards ceremony Sept. 20 in Peace River. Left-right, are school board chair Crystal Owens, Clear Hills deputy reeve David Janzen, Reeve Amber Bean and Councillor Danae Walmsley.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Clear Hills County based in Worsley was honoured as the Peace River School Division recipient for the Friends of Education Award sponsored by the Alberta School Boards Association.

Recipients in the ASBA north zone were recognized at the ASBA zone awards ceremony Sept. 20 in Peace River at the Chateau Nova, says an HPSD news release dated Sept. 21.

Board chair Crystal Owens congratulated Clear Hills for its commitment to the community.

“Clear Hilsl County has been a partner in education for more than a decade,” Owens says.

“Their impact at three of the west-end schools has meant our students have access to CTS (Career and Technical Studies) programming that wouldn’t otherwise be possible because of enrolment numbers.”

Clear Hills has provided funding for trades training at Worsley Central School, Menno Simons School in Cleardale and Hines Creek Composite, which has enabled students to learn from aestheticians, participate in cooking and home economics, as well as learn from welders and carpenters.

Another generous donation from Clear Hills helped improve school resources at Menno Simons, which now has a full-size gymnasium, a commercial kitchen and a shop for CTS programming.

“We can’t thank them enough for their continued support,” Owens says.

“The school division is grateful to have such an invested partner in education.”

Clear Hills Reeve Amber Bean expressed gratitude for the award.

“On behalf of Clear Hills County’s current council, I would like to take a moment to give tribute to the previous council that founded this program,” Bean says.

“It has been a success for many years now and it is because of their vision that we are here today.”

She notes that the previous council recognized that not all PRSD students would head down the path toward post-secondary education.

“Some skillsets must be tried to be realized,” Bean says.

“A common perception is that college or university in the best choice when mapping out a successful life plan but that type of education is not necessarily the best choice for many.

“The previous council, and today’s, want to encourage pride in working in the trades as the ability for a diverse, lucrative, advantageous and noble career is a very real possibility.”

She says Clear Hills is grateful to each person involved in bringing trades to schools for their willingness to step in where needed.

“We are fortunate to have past and present educators, administrators and outside-the-box thinkers staff this program,” Bean says.

“We truly appreciate all the hard work that goes into the planning and execution of this program each year.”

Six recipients of the Friends of Education Award will be recognized provincially by the ASBA at its fall general meeting awards ceremony Nov. 19.