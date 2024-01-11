Peace River School Division announces creation of new scholarship fund

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division is creating a new scholarship from funding offered as a gift.

At its regular meeting Dec. 21, the board accepted a scholarship endowment gift for Peace River High School from the estate of former Town of Peace River mayor Michael Proctor, says a PRSD news release.

Proctor served as the mayor from 1986-98.

He was also instrumental in establishing a local pulp mill in 1990 which became Mercer Peace River.

The board also initiated steps to form a committee to administer the funds and scholarship, with representatives from Peace High, the school division board and central office administration.