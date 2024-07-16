Peace River School Division adds 2 Math 15 courses

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two new locally developed courses for Peace River School Division will be offered is the 2024-25 school year.

At its regular meeting June 20, the board approved two Math 15 courses, says a PRSD news release.

Trustees also renewed three courses titled Holocaust Studies and one course Fantasy and Science Fiction Appreciation.

Deputy Supt. Jeff Thompson says locally developed courses, while not heavily subscribed to, provide students with some choice in their schedule to learn about a topic of interest to them and earn credits towards their graduation.

Aligned with Alberta Education, locally developed courses ares developed by school divisions across the province and utilized, with permission, by Peace River School Division.

Locally developed courses do not replace core course requirements.