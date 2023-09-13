Peace River Rotaract extends welcome mat to new members

Sassy Squash urban garden is one of many projects started by Peace River Rotaract. Left-right are Barb Soucy Johnson, Jackson Shannon, Lisa Armstrong, Rylee Armstrong, Louise McDonald, and Grace (last name unavailable).

The Peace River Rotaract Club is hosting its annual general meeting on Sept. 21 and the club is hoping to welcome many new faces to its team.

Vice president Louise McDonald says the club is a great way to get involved in the community and they have a super fun time together making the town a better place to live.

“(They should come out) to help plan fun community events, clean up our community, and be a part of an awesome group of people who want to better Peace River,” says McDonald.

“We have had so much success in our projects, such as Meal from Months, Packed Packs, Tools2Teach, and the Sassy Squash Garden, that have benefitted those in our community and schools.

“We have also had successful community events such as our Halloween Party and Dodgeball tournament. These were so much fun to plan and execute, and having more people on the team would help lessen the workload and bring new great ideas.”

McDonald says they are a group of movers and shakers making a difference in the local community. They are hoping more people want to join forces and will join them on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., upstairs at Mr.

Mikes Steakhouse. She says anyone 18 years old or older is welcome to participate.

“We plan and host events that raise money for projects to better and help our community,” she explains. “We have helped with the Terry Fox Run. With help from event sponsors and the money raised from events, we have provided schools with fun tools and supplies, provided people around the community with a garden to grow their vegetables and herbs in, and provided lots of food bank donations.”

McDonald says the group also hosts Pick up the Peace every year to help keep the community cleaner. They also partner with the Legion and local schools in the Poppy Project each November.

“We have a few new and exciting ideas for the upcoming year and would love to add to our motivated team,” says McDonald. “We are looking for four or five more people that are wanting to take action in our hometown who would be able to come to meetings and events.”

McDonald says there is so much joy found from planning successful events, fundraisers and projects with a group of fun people. She says the group has a blast working together, coming up with brilliant ideas to help improve the community.

“People who join will have to come to a meeting that we have once a month, as well as an AGM,” she says. “We try to spread out the action items equally in the meeting. The responsibility is as much as you would like to put in, but we would love to have your help with every project.”

The group hopes to create more events for people to participate in, and having more board members will allow them to do so. They hope people will join in the fun.