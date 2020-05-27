Peace River Pride Parade proceeding

. . .but on a smaller scale

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

There will be a Peace River Pride parade after all, just on a smaller scale than originally planned.



Pride society treasurer Autumn Hulme says it will be, “A light parade, very light.”



On Saturday, May 30 the celebrations will kick off with a 10th anniversary cake.



Members of the Peace River Pride Society will ceremonially walk the pride flag along the parade route in downtown Peace River.



The parade will be shared via a Facebook video.



“We also invite community members to walk the parade route, while adhering to public health orders, either on May 30 or during Pride Week and encourage them to share a selfie,” Hulme says.



Other socially distanced Pride events over the following days will include a digital games night hosted via Discord, a free webinar on stress, and a Netflix Party movie night.



Check the Peace River Pride Society social media and website or community listings for details.