Peace River planning Culture Days celebration

Ukrainian dance is part of Culture Days events in Peace River. The photo shows dancers with the new Peace-region Hopak Dance Group that performed in High Prairie on Feb. 25. Front left-right, are Samantha Popielarz and Jaime Schuler. Behind left is Jonathan Goudreault.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plenty of local art and culture in the Peace River region will be celebrated during Alberta Culture Days during September.

Three weeks of activities at Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery kicks off Sept. 9.

A Collaborative Arts Piece features local artwork from Sept. 9-30 during library hours.

Library program director Annette Eddy says the library is excited to stage the art show and host a variety of cultural presentations and classes.

“We invite everyone to come to the library during our open hours to contribute to our collaborative art projects set up in our art gallery to be displayed upon completion in a testament of our diversity and what we can accomplish together,” Eddy says.

The library is open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re hosting some new workshops, events and activities to encourage everyone to get involved throughout the month,” Eddy says.

“I look forward to a successful Alberta Culture Days here at the library and to continue to invite more facilitators to share their heritage with the community in the years to come.”

She says Culture Days in Peace River has changed over the years and organized by variious groups.

“I think what’s in common is that we’ve always tried to bring something fun to the community to encourage people to learn more about the diverse cultures of everyone who lives in the community that we share and to encourage them to explore and get involved in art and the Peace River area always rises to the occasion.” Eddy says.

A variety of other events are scheduled for three straight Saturdays.

People are requested to register for classes online at prmlibrary.ab.ca/Events.

Events are subject to change.

Sept. 9 has four events planned.

A Mandala art workshop is scheduled for 11 a..m. Local artist Avni Shah will teach the process and significance of Mandala Dot Art and students will learn to create their own pieces.

A Ballerina Story Time starts at 12:30 p.m.

“To the delight of all young children, one of our local ballerinas will join us for a special dressed-up story time with some basic movements and crafts to follow,” Eddy says.

Story time is for all ages of children.

Other activities and crafts are designed for ages 10-and-under.

A Filipino cooking class starts at 1:30 p.m.

“Learn to cook with our partners from Mug and Dough (restaurant),” Eddy says.

Their professional cook, Noel Castro, will teach our participants one of their favourite Filipino dishes.”

A children’s art class starts at 2:30 p.m.

Local author and illustrator Amy May will lead a fun art class for children ages 5-16.

Sept. 16 has four activities planned.

An art workshop is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

A local artist will lead the workshop.

Ukrainian dancing will be demonstrated by the Peace River Muzyka Dancers at 1:30 p.m.

A cultural cooking class is planned for 2 p.m.

A local chef will teach cooking cultural cuisine.

Cultural Coffee Talk is set for 2:30 p.m.

“Our community is one of vibrant multiculturalism,” Eddy says.

“Connect with other members of our community and share stories of your histories, traditions and values and meet new friends along the way.”

Sept. 23 includes three activities scheduled.

A dreamcatcher workshop is set for 11 a.m.

Learn how to create a dreamcatcher and the cultural and historical teachings that go with it from Priscilla Lalonde of Aspenroad Resources.

A Highland dance demonstration is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“In partnership with our local Peace River Scottish Society, we’re inviting families and people of all ages to enjoy a short dance performance and some interactive dancing,” Eddy says.

A cultural cooking class is planned for 2 p.m.

A local chef will teach cooking cultural cuisine.