Peace River Glenmary hosting 2A boys basketball provincials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Glenmary Saints are gunning for a medal when they host the 2023 Alberta High School 2A Boys’ Basketball Championships from March 16-18.

Finishing fifth in the 10-team event last year, the Saints are striving to raise the bar and a banner at the tournament that has grown to 12 teams.

Fifth was the best result for head coach Jordan Loughlin in three trips to the provincials.

Glenmary was given honourable mention in the latest top-10 rankings released Feb. 10. La Crete was ranked No. 10.

The coach and team are preparing for the big tournament.

“Our goal in the tournament is to compete and prove we deserve to be there,” Loughlin says.

“I’m very proud of the boys and their play so far this season.

“They have come together as a group to form a family.”

He says the players are excited to host the tournament.

“This is a much different team than last year’s, but the new players have stepped up,” Loughlin says.

Tournament director Darren Flynn says the school and community look forward to the big event.

“So far, the support from our school and community has been amazing,” says Flynn, Glenmary junior high athletic director.

“We are all getting excited as the weekend is fast-approaching.”

Glenmary will host the champions from the eight zones and three wildcard teams.

Zone championship tournaments are scheduled for the weekend before, Feb. 10-11.

Organizers invite people to serve in a variety of roles in the tournament.

“Of course, an event like this requires many volunteers,” Flynn says.

“We need scorekeepers, hosts, people to work the door, concession, hospitality and the list goes on.”

A banquet on the evening of March 16 will feature guest speaker Ken Larson, who played on the Canadian men’s national basketball team from 1981-84.

He also played for the University of Alberta Vikings who won seven straight college men’s basketball championships in the early 1980s.

To volunteer or for more information, please contact Flynn by email at darren.flynn@hfcrd.ab.ca.