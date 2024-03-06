Peace River council sets public hearing

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River council gave first reading at its Feb. 26 meeting to a Land-Use Bylaw amendment application that would allow an automative electrical services business to operate within the Riverfront Development.

“In the Peace River Land-Use Bylaw (LUB), automotive electrical services are defined as a use where the primary activity is specialty motor vehicle services that specialize in the installation of aftermarket electrical accessories such as remote starters, anti-theft systems, stereo and audio-visual systems and ignition interlocks,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“This use does not include the mechanical repairing of motor vehicles that typically occur at a vehicle garage, service station or autobody shop.”

The current LUB for Riverfront Development (R-D) at Bay 4 of 9710 94 Street did not include automative electrical services, thus the bylaw needed to be amended to allow the use of the property for that purpose.

“The development permit is required because of the change of use being requested,” she says, noting that changes to the Land-Use Bylaws also require a public hearing.

“This location is the Riverfront Development district which has defined uses.”

Council approved first reading of Bylaw 2149 to add automative electrical services as a discretionary use to the Riverfront Development District.

“The process is now to advertise, provide notifications and to schedule a public hearing where members of the public can bring their support or disagreement to the amendment forward,” Manzer says.

“Council would then consider the amendment for second reading and perhaps for third reading depending on the information brought forward,” Manzer concludes