Peace River council invites citizens to Christmas open house Dec. 7

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River is proud to announce it will be holding its annual Christmas Open House on Dec. 7, and it’s hoping residents will attend to have conversations with council.

“Council has hosted Christmas Open House for several years as a chance to meet informally with residents,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“This is an opportunity for residents and others including business owners to meet the town council and administration,” she adds.

The open house will be held at the lower level of Baytex Energy Centre from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It will be a meet and greet with casual conversation over Christmas inspired refreshments.

“Council will have information on projects that are currently going on, as well as some draft budgets including the tax supported operating budget, as well as the water, wastewater, storm, and garbage budgets, and the capital budget,” says Manzer.

“Residents can ask questions about topics that concern them,” she adds.

“This, year, we will also have information about the changes happening at the Eco Centre.”

Manzer says the open house is a great opportunity for residents to pose questions to council about what they are doing to improve the community, and to also give them an opportunity to voice their concerns.

“These open houses provide councillors with the opportunity to talk to residents about both the residents’ concerns as well as things they feel are going well,” says Manzer. “Sometimes it is easier to bring up topics over a coffee rather than a more formal setting such as a council meeting or to write a letter or email to council.”

The Town’s plan is to hold at least two open houses each year. Manzer says the next will likely be held in the spring 2024.

“We welcome all our residents,” Manzer says. “Come and chat with council about Peace River.”