Peace River council has money to give away, but no one is applying!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

At its regular meeting on Sept. 25, Peace River town council decided to extend the deadline for the council grants to organizations.

“The program gives the opportunity to various groups to have some funding to allow them to move forward with some of their initiatives that might not proceed without this funding,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Council has agreed to extend the next deadline for the council grants to organizations until Oct. 31.”

At the beginning of the year, the Council Grants to Organizations Policy was updated to include three intake deadlines for the grant: March 15, June 15, and Sept. 15. Unfortunately, according to the council’s agenda, the deadline for the last intake was erroneously on the Town’s website as Nov. 15.

When the Sept. 15 deadline lapsed, there were no new intakes for the remaining funds in the grants budget.

“In the past many non-profit societies and other community groups have received funding under community development or sport and recreation,” explains Manzer.

“Successful groups need to provide financial information to the Town,” she adds.

The total budget for disbursement is $50,000 for the year, however; up until this point only $13,200 has been allocated and split amongst three applicants.

“In the first round of grant funding this year, the Peace River Art Club received $7,500, Peace River Boating Association received $5,000, and the Underground Music Society received $700,” says Manzer.

“The grant was created to help community development and help a variety of interest groups with their projects.”

Any interested organizations can go to the Town’s website to get more information about the grant requirements. Manzer says she’s hopeful more organizations will apply to utilize the money that’s been allocated to support them prior to the new Oct. 31 deadline.

“Any remaining funds become part of the general operations of the Town as this program is one where money is allocated annually as part of the town’s budget discussions,” she explains.