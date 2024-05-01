Peace River council awards grants to 4 organizations

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River town council chose which organizations will receive the first round of Grants to Organizations funds at its regular meeting on April 22.

“The non-profit groups provide supportive programs in a great many ways to make our town and region vibrant and interesting to residents,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“They help a wide range of ages enjoy their interests and also provide volunteer opportunities to their organizers and participants.”

Manzer says the first round of applicants included Peace River Rotaract, Peace River Minor Football, Underground Music Society, and Conseil Scolaire du Nord Ouest.

“The Town of Peace River’s annual total budget for this Grants to Organizations is $50,000,” says Manzer.

“There are three intakes per year with deadlines for applications of March 15, June 15 and Sept. 15.”

Rotaract received $8,769.53, football $5,000, the music society $600 and the school $1,200.

“Each of the applications will provide very worthwhile events or projects to support our community’s development,” explains Manzer.

Money allocated to Rotaract will support the first annual River Days in Peace River from July 5-7. The celebration will include a variety of activities for all ages and will be held the same weekend as Jet Boat races.

“The capital support to Peace River Minor Football will help with a new food vending building with some washrooms at the TA Norris/Glenmary Sports Fields,” says Manzer.

“The allocation to the Underground Music Society will help the group host a May 25 Gala which will celebrate the end of their 25th year.

“Conseil Scolaire du Nord Quest’s funding will go towards the construction of a new playground at their new school, Ecole des Quatre-Vents.”

To learn more about how your organization can apply for the annual Grants to Organizations funding in the next grant intake, please visit the town’s website at peaceriver.ca.