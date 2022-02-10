Peace River chamber hands out 2022 Davis Awards

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

A long-time Peace River business was honoured with the prestigious President’s Award at the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce 2022 Davis Awards at the Belle Centre Jan. 29.
Mainstreet Men’s Wear [Dads ‘n’ Lads] was the winner. The store opened in 1972 and has a long and proud history in town.
Winners were chosen in five categories amongst three finalists including Customer Service, Community Spirit, Industry Leadership, Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees, and Business-of-the-Year Over 10 Employees.
Several dignitaries addressed the audience. Chamber president Peter Herritt addressed the audience saying it was nice to gather again.
“God knows we haven’t been able to for some time,” he said, adding it was time to celebrate a very, very successful year.
“We look forward to continued prosperity.”
He congratulated all businesses for their ongoing commitment and tenacity during the pandemic.
“For the time being, we will continue to persevere.”
Peace River MLA Dan Williams acknowledged COVID has been difficult for everyone.
“Hard on Albertans, it’s been hard on family members and business,” he noted.
But he noted the Alberta government was there to help.
“We knew we’d have to step in as a government,” he said, adding over $2 billion in investment was made.
Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba told the audience it was good to gather to celebrate accomplishments of local business, and thanked the businesses for their efforts the last two years during the pandemic.
“We know it has been an incredibly challenging time and we are grateful for your gift of service in all capacities to people of the North,” she noted.
Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer thanked businesses.
“Thank you for your resiliency during the past 22 months,” she said, adding the pandemic forced many to look at new ways of doing business.
Northern Lights County Warrensville Councillor Kaylan Schrug brought greetings from council saying “without a thriving business sector, no county or town would be successful. You are a vital part of the business services we all need.”
The awards were the last to be held at the Belle Centre. The building is being renovated to a condo, Belle Bridge Condominiums.
The Davis Awards are held each year by the chamber and co-sponsored by many supportive Peace River and area businesses.

J’s Java Domain was a nominee for the 2022 Davis Awards in the Customer Service Excellence Award category. Left-right are Wanda Dessosses, Vaida Allen, Jason Sukushima and Taylor Jung.
Peace River Value Drug Mart was a nominee for the 2022 Davis Awards in the Community Spirit category. Left-right are Karen Kinshella, Michael Kinshella, Patrick Kinshella and Vanda Kinshella.
Mainstreet Men’s Wear won the President’s Award. Left-right are employee Kim Allen and Neil Martin. His brother, David, was not able to attend.
Mathieu Hryniuk LLP was a nominee in the Business-of-the-Year Over 10 Employees category. Left-right are Cheryl Fitchie, Braeden Reynolds, Charis Olivares, Nicola Pyper, Carmen Mitchell, Colin Gagnon, Jessica Raymond, Davin May, Melissa Burns, Laura Dola, Shelly St. Armour, and Samantha Thoma.
Aspen Grove Spa was a nominee for the 2022 Davis Awards in the Community Spirit category. Left-right are Kyley Corrigal and Jasmine Downing.
KFC Peace River was a nominee in the Business-of-the-Year Over 10 Employees category. Left-right are Randy Jacinto, Marianita Jacinto, Bryan Balili, Janice Janvier, Noel Castro, Fe Tomale, Annette Naturkach, Matthew Naturkach, Arabella Enerio, Henry Enerio and Maricar Castro.
Valley Chiropractic Peace River was a nominee in the Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees category. Left-right are Lisa Baso, Ayo Herbert, Dr. Emily Marshall, Dr. Jon Marshall and Amanda Chailler.
Strategic HSE Systems Inc. was a nominee in the Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees category. Left-right are Samuel Elkins and Saphire Elkins.
Freson Bros. was a winner for the 2022 Davis Awards in the Community Spirit category Left-right are Thea Lombard, Kate Rudolph, Dirk Thompson, Ram Dasari, Suzzanne Pachla, Lisa Pierrot, Brent Rostad, Rachel Epp, Liam Seery and Katherine Nelson.
Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba brought greetings from the county.
Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer brought greetings from council.
Northern Lights County Warrensville Councillor Kaylan Schrug brought greetings from council.
Chris Leroux, of Baytex Energy, one of the major sponsors for the Davis Awards, addresses the audience.
Board ‘n’ Barrell was the winner for the 2022 Davis Awards in the Customer Service Excellence Award category. Left-right are Courtney Cartwright and Kane Cartwright.
Manzer Environmental was a winner in the Industry Leadership Award category. Left-right are Allie Manzer and James Manzer.
Lift Fitness Studio Peace River was a winner in the Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees category. Accepting the award is Heide Dube.
“Prosperity in the North” was the theme for the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce Davis Awards.
Peace River constituency United Conservative Party MLA Dan Williams brought greetings.
Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce president Peter Herritt addresses the audience.

