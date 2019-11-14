Peace Region dancers compete in San Diego

Rachel Greidanus poses for a photo during a dance.

3 participate in lifetime experience

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Three local dancers travelled to San Diego over the weekend for the unique opportunity to build their competitive dance careers.



Rachel Greidanus, her older sister Sarah Greidanus, and Nyla Thietke all dance at the Peace Region Dance Society based in Peace River, but the three dancers have recently joined Peace Fusion Dance Company. Peace Fusion puts together elite competitive dance teams made up of dancers from all over the British Columbia and Alberta Peace Region.



“Peace Fusion Dance Company is a great opportunity for Peace area dancers who would like to see if life as a professional dancer is something they would like to pursue,” says Peace Region Dance Society instructor Sam Greenacre.



“All of the dancers taking part have had to audition to be part of the company. They get to do workshops, classes and work with professional choreographers and dancers here in our area instead of having to go to Vancouver or Toronto,” she adds.



It also provides an opportunity for dancers in more rural areas to dance with larger groups.



“As kids get older they have to become specialists in their chosen activities which means more rural activities can end up with smaller numbers in their advanced levels,” Greenacre says.



Rachel Greidanus joined Peace Fusion this year for her first season on the junior team, while Sarah Greidanus and Nyla Thietke both joined Peace Fusion as 2019 ambassadors.



Now they’ve had the opportunity to join the rest of the Peace Fusion dancers at the 24 Seven Dance Convention on Nov. 8-10 in San Diego and learn from some of the world’s leading dance educators.



“We’re very proud of our dancers being given this opportunity,” Greenacre says.



“This is a huge opportunity for these kids to dance and train alongside some of the top dancers/choreographers in the industry. This will be an experience unlike anything they’ve had done!” says Stephanie Baker, of Peace Fusion.



Baker adds the dancers take 15 classes throughout the weekend as well as participating in the competition, where they receive valuable feedback.



“Just getting to watch the other dancers live is going to be worth the trip! Peace River dancers Nyla, Sarah and Rachel are in for an eye-opening and inspiring weekend!” Baker says.



The Peace Fusion teams, including Peace River dancer Rachel Greidanus, also auditioned for America’s Got Talent in San Diego in hopes of getting a spot on Season 15.



The second annual Peace Fusion Showcase will be taking place Jan. 19, 2020.