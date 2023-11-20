Peace Pioneers fall short in provincial final

The Peace River Pioneers finished second in the Alberta 9-aside high school football league, losing the final Nov. 4 in Camrose. In the front row, left-right, are coach Pat Coates, Taylor Barrett, Jacey Boucher, Kaley Boucher, Jaren Friessen, Rowan Shannon, Kolby Davis, Jakob Nousek, Simon Doerksen and Berkley Ferguson. In the back row, left-right, are coach Casey Pyper, coach Mark Owens, Kylan Rebalkin, Rockwell Plante, Tarek Laurin, Peter Klassen, Dezso Garaba, Tobin Thomas, Dylan Smith, Koda Owens, Cody Robinson, coach Darcy Thomas, coach Brooks MacDonald, coach Brendon Nichols and coach Taylor Hulme.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers fell short in the championship final of the Alberta 9-aside high school football league.

The Pioneers lost 31-14 to the host Camrose Trojans on Nov. 4 to finish their second season in the league.

“It was a very defensive battle in the first half,” coach Mark Owens says.

“The Pioneers’ defence shut down the Trojans on third and short two times in the first half.”

He says the Trojans broke open a couple of big runs in the second quarter to take the lead.

“The Pioneers offence struggled to put points on on the board for the first three quarters but moved the ball well,” Owens says.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Pioneers’ offence turned it on,” Owens says.

Dezso Garaba scored a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Jakob Nousek as Kylan Rebalkin added an extra point.

On the ensuing play, Peter Klassen recovered a short kick from Rowan Shannon.

Nousek scored a touchdown on a one-yard plunge near the end of the game.

The season finished the way it started when he Pioneers lost the Trojans 17-0 in Camrose in the first game of the season Sept. 8.

Before the final game, the Pioneers honoured five graduating players – Simon Doerksen, Kaley Boucher, Jacey Boucher, Jaren Friessen and Garaba.

The Trojans played the game with 15 players in Grade 12.

Coaches commended the Pioneer player for their commitment all season.

“The season was full of excitement and travel,” Owens says.

“The Pioneers had six road games and we travelled over 6,000 km.”

Looking to next season, the coach is optimistic about the Pioneers for the 2024 season.

“They were a young team and we are excited for the next couple of seasons as they grow and mature and add talented players coming up form the Prospectors’ bantam tea,” Owens says.

The Pioneers and the Prospectors were scheduled to celebrate their seasons at a combined awards banquet Nov. 12