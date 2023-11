Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom told council at its Oct. 24 meeting the vacant peace officer job has been offered to a candidate, who is looking for housing.

Councillor James Waikle asked Bloom if he had talked to Gord (Olson of Century 21 Sunnyside Realty), but not the other realtors in town. Bloom replied he had.

Bloom added the hiring “looks promising” and that – hopefully – the candidate will start work within a month.