Peace High celebrates commencement

Peace River High School graduates were honoured at commencement ceremonies June 10. In the front row, left-right, are Sierra Foster, Riley Warren, Melissa America, Ashlynn Michalchuk, Tasia Cardinal, Hayley L’Heureux, Breanne L’Heureux, Sage Houle, Sydney Bell, Mulu Selig, Jaidyn Senft, Avery Lamont and Kaedence Donovan. In the middle row, left-right, are Ryley Hunsche, Hayley Redekop, Laina Gold, Dylan Leadlay, James Power, Geordan Still, Jacob Marceau, Joel Brennan, Cooper Brennan, Austin Rollins, Reagan Konowalyk and Bianca Swartz. In the back row, left-right, are Jayden McPhee, Carmine Cardinal, Cam Grenier, Nolan Smith, Anthony McAllister, Even Bingham, Matthew Barrett, Levi Calliou, Shaun Rumleski, Storm Thunder, Adaam Stalker, Kadin Cran, Matthew Carlyle and Emery Charles. Missing in the photo are Jared Anora, Ashley Berreth, Tanner Byers, Tyra Keach, Amelia Lambert, Zachery Leppaie, Reed Lokseth, Shawna Noskiye, Morgan Orr, Merellie Pache Wilson and Liam Schlack.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Reaching a major educational milestone, the Peace River High School graduating class of 50 students was honoured at ceremonies May 20.

Preparing Individual Citizens for Tomorrow was the theme for the celebration.

Graduates were congratulated by principal Wade Johnson before diplomas were presented.

Students were also congratulated by Peace River School Division. Supt. Adam Murray was the first to address graduates before Ward 2 trustee Crystal Owens congratulated graduates on behalf of the board.

Messages of congratulations were expressed by local municipal leaders. Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer congratulated students as did Northern Sunrise County Reeve Corinna Williams.

PRSD numeracy program co-ordinator Sandra Scott-Wilkes was the guest speaker.

Avery Lamont and Bianca Swartz gave the valedictorian address. Each won the Valedictorian Award for $200.

Peace River High School 2023 awards presented

Avery Lamont Valedictorian Award ($200)

Bianca Swartz Valedictorian Award ($200)

Ashlynn Michalchuk Carolyn Pruyser Friendship Award

Storm Thunder Logan Pierrot Award ($1,000) sponsored by AGS Mechanical

Hayley Redekop Fred West Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) sponsored by the West family

Adaam Stalker Fred West Memorial Scholarship ($2,500) sponsored by the West family

Raegan Konowalyk Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500)

Bianca Swartz STEM Scholarship ($2,000)

Adaam Stalker STEM Scholarship ($2,000)

Matthew Barrett STEM Scholarship ($2,000)

Mulu Selig Mercer Team Member Dependent Scholarship

Morgan Orr Outstanding Art Student Award

Matthew Barrett Mighty Peace Petroleum Association Scholarship ($750)

Mulu Selig Nomad Award ($200)

Bianca Swartz Outstanding Student Award for $200 sponsored by InVision Charted Professional Accountants

Evan Bingham Most Improved Grade 12 Student Award ($100)

Melissa America Female Athlete-of-the-Year Award

Matthew Barrett Male Athlete-of-the-Year Award

Sage Houle Star Blanket as the Grade 10-12 northern Alberta winner of the Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award sponsored by the Alberta School Boards Association

Graduates wearing their gowns prepare for ceremonies. Left-right, are Sierra Foster, Riley Warren, Hayley L’Heureux and Breanne L’Heureux.