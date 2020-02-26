Peace Energy Co-op grand opening Feb. 26

The solar co-operative at their final presentation to Alberta Innovates applying for a grant. Left-right are: Greg Dueck; Don Pettit, executive director and marketing/communications at the Peace Solar Co-operative in British Columbia; Peace Energy solar ambassador Wanda Laurin; Ron Moch, Peace Energy Solar consultant; Jenn Ford; and Ed Knaggs from HES PV, Canada’s solar specialists and a partner in developing the project.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Peace Energy Co-operative is holding a grand opening of their new office on Feb. 26.



The office is located at 9907 101 Ave in Peace River. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. and feature refreshments and a ribbon cutting.



The Peace River co-operative is part of the Peace Energy Co-operative based in British Columbia. Solar consultant Jenn Ford says joining the existing co-operative rather than founding a new one made more sense.



“Why recreate the wheel, an expensive [$20 000 plus wheel] when we had a perfectly good wheel working with us already. The PEC team has been amazing,” Ford says.



“Essentially, PEC has been with us 100 per cent from when Wanda [Laurin] first started considering an Energy co-op for our region. They would have fully supported us either way.”



Wanda Laurin, solar ambassador, has been a member of the co-op for a decade already and put up the first grid-tied solar system in Peace River at her home.



The solar power cooperative is also holding an informational session on solar energy on Feb. 27 at the Baytex Energy Centre called “Save with Solar”. The free event will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the multimedia room.



The co-operative says it will teach attendees how to save money using micro-generation solar systems at their home, farm, ranch or business. The event will also include an update on the Peace Region’s first proposed solar farm, the Airport Community Energy Project at the Peace River Airport.



The co-operative is in the last stages of a grant competition to get funding for the project. Laurin and Ford made their final presentation on the project to the Municipal Community Generation Challenge panel at Alberta Innovates in Edmonton on Jan. 29. They say they feel good about how the presentation went.



Municipal leaders at the Town of Peace River say regardless of what happens with airport ownership as the Town and its municipal partners proceed with the request for proposals to divest from the airport, the solar project should be able to go ahead.



The solar co-operative is accepting new members and recently added an online membership form to their website.