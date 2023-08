Road construction on highways in Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Smoky River have kept work crews busy. New paving is nearly complete on Highway 747 between Highway 2A west of Triangle and Highway 669 in the Sunset House area. Work is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 20. Preparations are underway for road construction on Highway 2 between Triangle and Highway 679. Work is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 15.

Work crews construct a new guardrail on Highway 747 about five kilometres south of Highway 2A as part of the project to upgrade and repave the highway between Highway 2A and Highway 669 in the Sunset House area.