Patenaude-Pedersen wins provincial gold!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Charger athlete Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen won a gold medal in shot put in the Alberta high school track and field championships June 3-4.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers are on top of the provincial podium in high school track and field!

The Chargers finished first in team points at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships June 3-4 in Medicine Hat.

A team of 22 athletes accumulated 276.50 points in 2A schools.

Head coach Jenelle Gallivan gives top marks to the Chargers.

“The event was an amazing experience for the athletes,” Gallivan says.

“So many threw, ran or jumped personal bests.

“From the field to the hotel, so many adults also commented on how well-behaved and polite the students were.

“Many people talked about them and our team exhibited such great sportsmanship throughout the entire weekend.”

The championship banner is scheduled to be delivered to the school.

Pratt finished strong despite winning just one medal.

Cameron Patenaude- Pedersen captured gold in the junior men’s shot put gold when he threw 12.74 metres.

Two other 2A schools in the Northwest zone finished in the top three. The La Crete Lancers finished second with 112 points and the Peace River High Nomads followed in third place with 105 points