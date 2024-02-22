‘Pasta’ salt and pepper, please!

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Grade 9 Travel Club pasta supper fundraiser Feb. 15 for the club’s annual week-long trip to Toronto from May 27 to June 1. The evening also included a silent auction and other fun and games. Organizers and club members thank everyone who supported the event and donated funding and items.

St. Andrew’s Grade 9 Travel Club students get ready to serve pasta. Left-right, are Carley Cox, Nathaniel Lambton, Harlan Rotenburger, Aaliyah Rouse, Brodie Calliou, Karter Isadore and Riley Chalifoux.