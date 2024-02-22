‘Pasta’ salt and pepper, please!

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Grade 9 Travel Club pasta supper fundraiser Feb. 15 for the club’s annual week-long trip to Toronto from May 27 to June 1. The evening also included a silent auction and other fun and games. Organizers and club members thank everyone who supported the event and donated funding and items.

St. Andrew’s Grade 9 Travel Club students get ready to serve pasta. Left-right, are Carley Cox, Nathaniel Lambton, Harlan Rotenburger, Aaliyah Rouse, Brodie Calliou, Karter Isadore and Riley Chalifoux.

Two young brothers, Joey Cloutier, 2, (above), and Kyson Cloutier, 6, (below) slurp spaghetti at the St. Andrew’s pasta supper fundraiser.

