PeaceFest’s Party in the Park was held at Riverfront Park in Peace River July 16. The free day of fun began at 11 a.m. and continued until after 9:30 p.m. Bouncy castles, an open air market, face painting, a foam party, and – of course – music – completed the day of fun. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori.

Many took advantage of the open air market to do some shopping. Tents provided shelter from the sun for people attending. Behind the tent on the right is the main stage. Bouncy castles on site provided plenty of fun for children. The Billy Ivory Band entertained during the day, playing country assortment.