Parade of Programs at Baytex April 10

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Peace River Community Services is presenting its Spring Parade of Programs April 10.

The event will be held in the lobby of the Baytex Energy Centre from 5:30-7:30 pm, and Community Services programmer Tamara Brunham says it’s a great opportunity to see what’s available in the community.

“We invite groups, agencies, and non-profits to showcase their activities, events, and programs,” says Brunham. “We host one early in the spring and one early in the fall.”

The Parade of Programs showcases businesses, community groups and recreational opportunities offered in the town of Peace River.

“It’s a great place to see what’s going on in the community this summer,” says Brunham.

“It is also a great chance to support our local organizations and to see what’s available,” she adds.

The event will be free to all attendees and there are still tables available for interested groups who would like to have a table. Tables are $20 each.

For more information or to book a table, please email communityservices@peaceriver.ca or phone (780) 624-1000. Registration can also be completed on the Town of Peace River website at peaceriver.ca under the Community Services link.