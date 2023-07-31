Parade kicks off Tuesday festivities at 11 a.m.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Every year, the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade seems to outdo itself!

For a town its size, the parade is the envy of most, and even of much larger centres. Each year, dozens of community-minded citizens and organizations take part in the parade, much to the delight of thousands lined up along the parade route.

The parade begins Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. (please see parade route on this page). Parade staging area is near Peavine Inn & Suites.

However, amidst all the fun a parade has to offer, the Elks remind participants and watchers there are rules to be respected to keep everyone safe.

Entries will be accepted until 9 a.m. the morning of the parade. Participants must sign a waiver before being allowed to enter. The fee to enter is $20. Be at the staging area at 10 a.m.

Floats and participants are reminded to be at least two car lengths between entries, no stopping along the parade route and stay in formation.

No candy or other favours may be thrown or distributed from any motorized or livestock entry along the route; however, parade walkers may walk up to spectators and pass out candy, etc.

Smoking is prohibited, no alcohol allowed and no water guns allowed. Only the driver is allowed on farm tractors.

Livestock must be under the complete control of the rider.

Prizes are awarded in the following categories: Best Overall, Classic Cars and Best Cultural and Traditional Entry.The parade committee reserves the right to remove any entry, at any time, for any reason deemed appropriate.