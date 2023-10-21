Panczak coming to Slave Lake Legacy Centre Oct. 28

Trevor Panczak is an award-winning country music entertainer from southern Alberta. His humour, smooth vocals, charming stage presence and energetic live shows have all contributed to him becoming the headline act he is today.

Canada’s 6’ 5” “Gentle Giant” is a singer/songwriter with farm roots and country music in his blood. Panczak’s authenticity, talent and core values are synonymous with the spirit of country music and his professionalism, community mindedness, and his approachability are some of the reasons audiences and event organizers come back for more.

Panczak has won 18 Country Music Alberta (CMAB) nominations, one Top 40 Canadian country hit – Where I Go to Come Back, four Top 50 Canadian country hits -For a Girl, Cheap Shades & Riverbank.

He has helped raise over $800,000 in the past 10 years for various charities. He was the opening act Brett Kissel’s national tour and has been a headline act on numerous main stages and festivals throughout Western Canada including shows with Kacey Musgraves, Mark Chesnutt, Willie Nelson, Ian Tyson, Beverly Mahood, Pam Tillis, and many more.

In his “Genius of a Gentle Giant” show, Trevor presents the music of one of the most beloved country artists of all time, Don Williams, who had 17 number one singles. Panczak opened all the shows on Williams’ final Canadian tour, and in his Slave Lake show, he will take you through the decades of hits with touching stories in a way that only Panczak can do.

Panczak presents his Don Williams tribute at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake on Oct. 28. Single tickets are $40, and seniors get in for $35. Tickets at the door are $50. They are available online at www.stagenorth.org, or in Slave Lake at the library, Distractions, or The Source.