Over $1,400 raised for FCSS’s Christmas voucher program

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services community programmer Anita Portsmouth, left, and her daughter, Kira-Lynn Portsmouth, are pictured with a tree that was sold at the Festival of Trees earlier this month.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and Smoky River Chamber of Commerce held a Festival of Trees on Nov. 18.

The event was held in conjunction with the community’s Moonlight Madness campaign and saw approximately 120 people go through their doors to help a worthy cause.

The Festival of Trees was held to help generate funds for the FCSS Christmas Voucher program.

The Christmas Voucher program provides low-income individuals with a voucher to spend at Falher IGA or Co-op to help purchase meals for the Christmas season. Toys are also given to children of the families who utilize the program. Application forms for the voucher program can be found at all the municipality office or the FCSS office.

“This was the first year back for the Festival of Trees and we count it as a success,” says FCSS director Crystal Trem- blay.

“We had a number of people volunteer to assist next year, and we appreciate any help we can get.”

Tremblay says $1,292 was raised through the sale of Christmas trees and décor, and $145 was raised through donations.

The evening also included a silent auction, a spaghetti supper, and a choir for entertainment. The spaghetti supper was hosted by the Jean Cote Playground Enhancement Project and all funds raised through the supper went to their project.

Tremblay says the voucher program just commenced and they are having donations starting to come into their office.

“We only give one voucher per household, so if we have two families living together only one voucher is given for that home,” says Tremblay.

“The amount of the voucher is based on the number of individuals in the household.”

Tremblay says families are asked to fill out the application for the voucher program indicating number of family members and their income and expenses.

“Christmas can be a difficult time of year for those on a fixed income or low income,” says Tremblay.

“Smoky River Christmas Voucher program aims to ensure that those families are aided with toys for kids and grocery vouchers.”

She says they will continue to accept donations at their office in the Town of Falher building.

“We want to send a thank you to all who donated to the Festival of Trees,” she says.

“We look forward to making next year’s event larger.”