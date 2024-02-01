Over $10,000 pledged for pond hockey event

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A sporting event which brings considerable business to the North Peace region received support from two municipalities last week.

The M.D. of Peace and Town of Grimshaw each pledged $5,000 plus in-kind support to help support the 2024 Pond Hockey Championships March 8-10 at Lac Cardinal. The M.D. did so at its Jan. 23 meeting, the Town of Grimshaw Jan. 24.

The annual event is located within the M.D. of Peace boundaries and in addition to the annual sponsorship, the M.D. of Peace public works department provides snow removal and road maintenance for the event.

Councillor Theresa Johnson serves on the Alberta Pond Hockey Championship local board.

In an effort to encourage women to participate in the event, the registration for ladies’ teams has been reduced to $250.

The event includes competitions in hockey, stick curling and ringette, and everyone is invited to take part in dog sledding, ice skating and watch the ATV and dirt bike ice races.

The weekend also includes a gala with live music at the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex in Grimshaw on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Grimshaw town council also approved that $5,000 be directed to support the event.

In addition to the financial sponsorship, the Town of Grimshaw provides in-kind sponsorship by providing bleachers, garbage cans and most recently, council approved to donate the 1986 Zamboni (which is no longer in working order) to the Alberta Pond Hockey Association to use for parts.

More information can be found at https://albertapondhockey.com.