Outlaws outgunned

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws put up a good fight in a 57-32 loss to the Grande Prairie Raiders on the road Oct. 16 in Mighty Peace Bantam Football League action.

Looking for their first win on the season, the Outlaws scored five touchdowns while the Raiders rolled up eight majors.

Outlaw coach Cody Herr says the game was a competitive battle of evenly-matched teams.

“It was an exciting game to watch with many back-and-forth ball exchanges and scoring for both teams,” Herr says.

High Prairie jumped out to an early lead on a touchdown when Lestat Masyk scored a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Mariah Patenaude Peterson with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders responded with a touchdown two minutes later.

Both teams traded two touchdowns each in the second quarter.

The Outlaws regained the lead when Aiden Caron ran in for a touchdown with seven minutes left.

Again, the Raiders replied with a touchdown with five minutes left.

Dreaden Richards scored a touchdown on a pass from Patenaude Peterson with three minutes to go.

The Raiders battled back and scored a major with two minutes to go as both teams tied 18-18 at half time.

After the break, the Outlaws opened the scoring when Richards tallied a touchdown two minutes into the third quarter.

Grande Prairie bounced back with a touchdown on the ensuing kick return.

The Raiders rolled up two more majors in the third quarter.

Midway through the quarter, the Raiders scored on a punt return.

With just under one minute, the Raiders recovered an Outlaw fumble in the High Prairie end zone to extend their lead.

Grande Prairie added to the lead on another touchdown.

The Outlaws cut into the deficit when Caron scored a touching with about 90 seconds left in the game.

Grande Prairie added a touchdown with 33 seconds to end the shootout.

The Outlaws were scheduled to visit the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 23 to close out the regular season.