Outgunned Outlaws remain optimistic

High Prairie Outlaw player Oceane Simon (No. 15) carries the ball while being tackled by Grande Prairie Raider defenders in Peace Country Bantam Football League action Sept. 24. Outlaw teammates get into the play. Left-right, are Rylan Roberts (No. 18), Konnor Krystal (No. 14), Trenton Wait Radstaak (No. 49) and Kali Chalifoux (No. 12).

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws continue to never give up after a third straight loss in season play in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

The hometown Outlaws were blanked 40-0 by the Grande Prairie Raiders on Sept. 24.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau was impressed with the players’ positive attitude as the Outlaws were shut out in their first three games.

“One of the best comments made by one of our players during the game was, ‘I don’t care what the score is, I just try my best every play,’” Duchesneau says.

“This is an important life lesson and, as coaches, we are proud that our players are starting to understand that no matter who or what you are facing, you need to just get back up and try your best the next time out.”

Despite the shutout loss, the coach was pleased with the Outlaws’ effort.

“I thought our team played well against the Raiders.

“The Raiders were likely the strongest team we have played to date.”

Grande Prairie led 14-0 after the first quarter and at halftime and 27-0 after three quarters.

“Unfortunately, we were missing one of our top linemen with Zac Dubrule unable to play,” Duchesneau says.

“We had a couple of missed tackles on punt returns in the second half that contributed to the Raiders’ win.”

Strong winds limited the passing game for both teams, who went with the ground game for the distance.

The Outlaws expected stronger opponents as the season continues. Next up the team palyed the Grande Prairie Broncos on Oct. 1.

“Our schedule is going to continue to get tougher as we play the Broncos,” Duchesneau says.

“For the last several years, the Broncos have been the top team in the league and one of the best bantam teams in the province.

“We are definitely going to have our work cut out for us.”

The Outlaws play their final home game Oct. 1 when they host the Sexsmith Shamrocks.