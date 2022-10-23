Outdoor hoops, park planned for Kinuso

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Outdoor basketball and a public park in Kinuso with a playground and fitness equipment are in the plans for Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Oct.12 council approved two separate motions to allocate $200,000 for Kinuso’s hamlet upgrade program to construct two recreational areas in 2023.

Council first passed a motion to support $150,000 to construct a park with a playground at the corner of Swan Ave. and Fourth St.

Next, council passed a motion to allocate $50,000 to construct an outdoor basketball court at the corner of Sixth Ave. and Centre St. where the old skate park is located.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt planted the vision to create public recreation areas in the community, noted Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

Hunt was absent from the meeting when the agenda item was discussed.

“Councillor Hunt’s vision is to create public access for young families to do activities in Kinuso while school is in session,” Hawken told council.

“Kinuso does not currently have a public park and basketball court available during school hours.”

The park would include two 5-m “hillside slides”, two sets of swing sets, one for toddlers and another for older children, two “spinning chairs”, one picnic table, two benches and one large playground set for children ages 2-5.

Hawken noted the park will also have a fitness component and four pieces of workout equipment, including a stationary bicycle, an elliptical, a swing elliptical and a chest press.

The basketball court would include four 10-foot-high basketball hoops and backboards.

Hawken noted the existing concrete pad would be recoated with painting that includes the lines for basketball.