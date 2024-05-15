Outdoor Concert Series lineup announced

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County are proud to present this year’s Outdoor Concert Series, entertainment that is sure to impress the whole family.

The Outdoor Concert Series makes its presence for the first time this year on June 5 from 7-8 p.m. at the 12-Foot Davis Events Park behind Heritage Towers at 10139-103 Ave. in Peace River.

“The Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County partnered together to showcase local talent and promote greenspaces around the town and the county throughout the summer months,” says Town of Peace River recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“Music is a wonderful way to bring the community together.

“We have Bubbles to give away to anyone that wants to come join us for the evening,” she adds.

The first musician who will be performing is Shay Schwerdt, a Berwyn musician who sings covers (popular songs by other musicians). Bak says Schwerdt has the ability to play everything from country music to modern hits, and he is often seen at open mics around the region.

“Each concert, the Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County alternate to showcase different green spaces,” explains Bak.

“12-Foot Davis Events Park is a beautiful park in Peace River with the train bridge in the background, views of the Heart River, and it is easily accessible for residents from Heritage Towers to join us, too.”

Bak urges everyone to come out to enjoy the music that will be performed for free this summer.

“People should attend this event to listen to some great local talent, make new friendships, and spend an evening outside,” Bak says.

“This event is perfect for the entire family. It is a free event and all you need to bring is something for you and the family to sit on,” she adds.

Because the concert will be performed outside, Bak says that attendees should bring a blanket, chair, or something else to sit on to enjoy the performance and not let the weather affect their enjoyment.

The entertainment is suitable for spectators of all ages, and she says this is a great family event that will provide something to do that is a little different than what is offered in the region throughout the year.

“The Town and the County want this summer event to be accessible to all our community without having to worry about a financial barrier for families,” she says.

“We are incredibly excited to provide this to our community this summer,” she concludes.