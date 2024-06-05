Outdoor Concert series begins in Peace River June 5

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County are reminding residents to mark the first Outdoor Concert Series on their calendar.

The concert series is entertainment for the whole family and will be held on June 5 from 7-8 p.m. at the 12-Foot Davis Events Park behind Heritage Towers at 10139-103 Ave. in Peace River.

Highlighted this week will be musician Shay Schwerdt, a Berwyn musician who sings covers. Schwerdt plays everything from country music to modern hits, and he is often seen at open mics around the region.

“People should attend this event to listen to some great local talent, make new friendships, and spend an evening outside,” says Town of Peace River recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“This event is perfect for the entire family. It is a free event and all you need to bring is something for you and the family to sit on.”

Bak says that the concert is a great chance to enjoy music for free with other community members. She adds with the extraordinary living expenses people have right now, a free concert can provide a family-fun entertainment opportunity that everyone will love.

“The Town and the County want this summer event to be accessible to all our community without having to worry about a financial barrier for families,” she says.

“We are incredibly excited to provide this to our community this summer.”

The two communities have chosen to partner to showcase local talent and promote green spaces around both Peace River and Northern Sunrise County.

“In addition to enjoying local talent and green space, it’s an opportunity to connect with friends and other community members,” says Northern Sunrise County FCSS director Amber Houle.

“It’s a free event open to everyone of all ages.”

Bak urges everyone to come out to enjoy the music. Sheadds the concert will be performed outside, so families should remember to bring a blanket, chair, or something else to sit on.