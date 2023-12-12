Organization adds second camp set in Rockies

Summit Mountain Camp located west of Sundre offers spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains for campers on the trial rides.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another wilderness camp was added to partner with High Prairie Wilderness Camp earlier this year.

Summit Mountain Camp west of Sundre was launched in 2023 under the new J2K Ministries – Journey to the Kingdom.

J2K owns and operates both camps and is a non-profit organization that focuses on starting and operating wilderness Bible camps for youth.

“Designed for youth ages 14-18 with prior horse experience, Summit Mountain Camp builds on the vision of the High Prairie Wilderness Camp while bringing the element of a more rustic camp experience along with the breath-taking scenery found only in the heart of the Canadian Rockies,” says Aaron Harbidge, executive director of J2K.

Campers valued the experience.

“My favourite part about camp was all the views and all the good conversations we had,” one camper says.

“I liked when we have chapel around the campfire,” says a 14 year-old girl.

“Others commented on loving the horses and riding and others stated they are definitely planning to come back in 2024,” Harbidge says.

Staff also cherished memories of the camp.

“I liked the conversations with people I would never have met otherwise,” says Seth Eagles, part of the staff.

“I always just love the experience with the campfire, the food, the packing, it’s all good,” assistant camp director Austin Harbidge says.

Located in the Burnt Timber Valley, the camp provides everything required for the young campers to live and survive – making food, feeding the horses and splitting fire wood, he says.

“Whether sitting around the campfire discussing how faith in God relates to important life topics and decisions, to viewing vast mountain ranges from the summit of a maintain peak, Summit Mountain Camp introduces a new and exciting adventure for campers ready for more,” Harbidge says.

Summit hosts smaller camps, with capacity of 10 campers per session.

“In 2024, we plan to host three six-day camps in July and then returning to host our usual two seven-day camps and one 10-day camp in High Prairie,” Harbidge says.