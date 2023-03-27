Open house at Donnelly March 27, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Village of Donnelly council members are elated to have two candidates for their upcoming byelection that will be held March 20 to replace a councillor who stepped down last fall. The Village held a Candidate Open House on March 15 in council chambers to give the public the opportunity to meet the two candidates in a casual environment. Left-right are Councillor Candace Waye, candidate Lindsay Lehman, Mayor Myrna Lanctot, candidate John Coy, and Councillor Norm Boulet. Missing from the picture is Deputy Mayor Vance Yaremko. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email