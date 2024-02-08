One last look!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt Art students stoked the fires of their creativity to the very end of the first semester, with more great works to show. Meanwhile, second semester Art students are getting warmed up. Students receive instruction from teacher Rhonda Lund.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko adapted the painting style of Norval Morrisseau to complete her acrylic painting assignment.
Grade 10, Art student Lilli Haggerty studied impressionism and achieved this delightful watercolour landscape.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Elly Belesky takes us to the depths of the ocean in her polymer clay relief sculpture.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi explored art and symbolism of ancient times in her acrylic painting study of Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Jennifer Gray uses felt markers for her assignment to explore her unique style; a challenging Art 30 expectation.
Grade 11, Art 10 student Jaycie Anderson applied her bright ideas with acrylic paint to her study of famed indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 11, Art 10 student Markada Thunder-Riley used her sculpture assignment to create an adorable, polymer clay character.