Old-Time Country Fair back in High Prairie

An Old-Time Country Fair returns to High Prairie Sept. 9 as part of Culture Days. The photo shows young, unidentified children bringing in produce from the family garden as they get ready for the 1963 High Prairie Agricultural Fair hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society. Photo provided by the High Prairie and District Museum.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Memories of yesteryear will be celebrated at the High Prairie Old-Fashioned Country Fair at the Legion Hall as part of Alberta Culture Days.

A bench show, fair food and children’s activities are part of the event Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

Everything is free, thanks to a $4,000 provincial grant from Alberta Culture.

Excitement continues to build for the fair, hosted by High Prairie and District Museum Society and co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Garden Club.

“Response and support to return the bench show has been great,” museum executive director Darlene Adams says.

Organizers have heard numerous positive comments about the event, she says.

“It’s great to see the bench show back.

“Great idea.

“I have really fond memories of the bench show when I was a kid.”

A bench show – a term used only in Alberta – is a contest where exhibitors compete in different categories such as home canning, baking, flowers, grains and seeds, crafts, sewing and artwork.

Adams notes it won’t be totally like past fairs hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

“We want this to be more about having fun,” Adams says.

Plenty of fun is in store.

“The event offers old-time fair games like the fish pond, bean bag toss, ring toss, knock down the can and much more,” Adams says.

“We will also offer samples of food like cotton candy, sno cones, popcorn and hotdogs.”

A harvest breakfast is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Entries for the bench show have been flowing in, she says.

“We want to make the categories as culturally diverse as possible and include all ages,” Adams says.

Ribbons will be presented for first, second and third placings.

High point winners will receive a rosette ribbon and a gift card.

High points prizes will be awarded for divisions of men’s seniors (65-plus), ladies’ seniors (65-plus), men’s 18-64, ladies 18-64, boys 13-17, girls 13-17, boys 7-12, girls 7-12, boys 6-and-under and girls 6-and under.

Categories for children ages 12-and-under include art, crafts, photography, baking, vegetables and flowers.

Categories for teens ages 13-17, adults ages 18-64 and seniors ages 65-plus include handicrafts and needlework, knitting and crocheting, needlecraft, machine embroidery, beadwork, quilting, sewing, crafts, baking, preserving fruits vegetables and wine, fresh vegetables, farm produce, flowers and houseplants, art and photography.

Organizers acknowledge and appreciate the support from the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County and also local businesses who displayed prize lists.

Adams also thanks all those who donated their time to judge the bench show.