Offer to sell at market value

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An offer to purchase a lot owned by the Town of McLennan was denied after council decided to stick with its policy of selling land at assessed value.

The decision was reached at council’s Sept. 11 meeting after a resident offered to purchase a vacant lot next to one he owns.

However, the offer, which was not disclosed, was below the assessed price. Council speculated on why the man wanted to buy the lot.

“It’s not about what he wants to do with it, it’s about if we want to sell at that price,” said Mayor Jason Doris.

Councillor Margaret Jacob suggested to sell at the assessed price, recognizing it does cost money to maintain the property at the expense of McLennan taxpayers. Selling it would get it on the tax roll so the question arose if it was cheaper over time to sell now.

However, council decided to stick with its policy of selling land at assessed value. Councillor Sue Delaurier made a motion to that effect which passed unanimously.